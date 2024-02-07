Market, boreholes inaugurated for 3 Jaman North communities

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 07 - 2024 , 08:53

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jaman North Constituency, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, has inaugurated a market and three water projects at the cost of GH¢120,000 to improve living conditions in the area.

The projects are the Kokoa Everyday Market made up of 22 shops and mechanised borehole projects at Kokoa, Akroforo and Buni, all deprived farming communities in the area.

The Kokoa Market project was constructed at the cost of GH¢60,000, while the three water projects were constructed at the cost of GH¢20,000 each.

Mr Ahenkwah said he used his share of the MPs Common Fund for the projects.

Before the completion of the Akroforo Water Project, the population of about 1,000 had to travel more than three kilometres to the Tain River for water.

When the Tain River dried up, residents had to travel to Asantekrom, a nearby community to fetch water.

Unsafe

The Assembly Member of the Asantekrom-Akroforo Electoral Area, Alexander Dartey, told the Daily Graphic that the Tain River was unsafe to drink.

The Kokoa market facility

He explained that the river was heavily polluted with chemicals used by farmers and illegal miners.

Speaking to the media after separate ceremonies to inaugurate the projects last Sunday, Mr Ahenkwah said he responded to appeals made by the chiefs and people in the beneficiary communities to provide them with the boreholes and the market.

Resolve

He said he was investing in the provision of potable water to help resolve the frequent water crisis in the affected communities.

Mr Ahenkwah said he had signed a social contract with the people to develop the area and would work hard in order not to disappoint them.

Mr Ahenkwah pledged to lobby for more projects to bridge the development gap in the area, particularly in the deprived communities.

He said he had designated the month of February to inaugurate all completed projects he had funded with his share of the MPs Common Fund to bring improvement and relief to the people.

He appealed to the residents to ensure proper management, usage and maintenance of the projects.

At Akroforo, Mr Ahenkwah said although his party was in opposition, he would do everything possible to speed up development in the area.

The chiefs and people of the community appealed to him to construct an additional water facility to reduce pressure on the existing one.

College

At Kokoa, Mr Ahenkwah pledged to support the initiative of the chiefs and people to establish a college of education.

Already, the chiefs and people in the area had mobilised resources and chosen Friday, February 16, 2024, to raise funds for the construction of the college.

The Chief of Kokoa, Nana Kojo Magsah II, said the people voted for the MP in the 2020 election because his campaign message assured solutions to their major concerns.

At Buni, the traditional council appealed to the MP to support them with some bags of cement to construct pavements at the Buni Everyday Market to improve its status.