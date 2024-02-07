ADR mediators trained in Ashanti Region

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 07 - 2024 , 08:58

The National Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Coordinator, Alex Nartey, has stated that using ADR to address conflicts is the surest and fastest way to ensure justice delivery without resorting to the law court.

At a five-day seminar organised by Daf-Legal Aid and Democratic Foundation to train and build the capacity of professional ADR mediators in their respective communities in Kumasi, he reminded traditional leaders of the importance of using ADR systems in the traditional justice delivery system to guarantee peace, stability and national cohesion for development.

The participants, numbering 20 were trained in the use of ADR methods such as mediation, arbitration and reconciliation among others to speed up the resolution process among conflicting parties.

Decongestion

Mr Nartey said the introduction of ADR into the justice delivery system in Ghana some 18 years ago, had contributed positively to reducing the backlog of cases at the courts.

He said cases directed at ADR were not trivial as perceived by the public, but a better way of ensuring parties derived satisfaction in the justice delivered.

He explained that the feuding parties at the court were given the opportunity to either utilise the ADR or the court system in the resolution of cases.

“With ADR, you are able to resolve and address issues with the parties involved coming out with their own solution to the problem and duration.

This brings finality and satisfaction to the conflict, unlike the court system where one party is always not satisfied with the outcome of the verdict by the judge,” he added.

Support

A Mediator and representative of Daf-Legal Aid and Democratic Foundation, Benedicta Amponsah, said the foundation provided legal representation to the poor and vulnerable in bringing justice to them, as well as creating a society where every individual's rights were protected.

After the training which ended last Friday, she said the participants would be stationed at the various courts within the region to practice.

She was hopeful the ADR training would give the foundation more opportunities to offer legal advice and conflict resolution processes for people who were unable to access the court system.