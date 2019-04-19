Major Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri dies in Israel

Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, the Ghanaian Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Israel is dead.
Major General Vib-Saziri who prior to his appointment by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in 2017 for the UNDOF job was the National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Ghana died on Friday, April 19, 2019.
In a message posted on Facebook, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he was saddened by the news
"I am saddened by the news of the sudden death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, Ghanaian Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which occurred today, 19th April, 2019, in Israel."
"I extend heartfelt condolences to his widow, Commissioner of Police Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, to his children and family, to the Minister for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, and to UN Secretary General António Guterres, and members of UNDOF."
"Our nation has lost a fine, dedicated, professional military officer, who served his country and the global community with distinction. His was, certainly, a distinguished military career."
"May his soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!"