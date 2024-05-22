KATH takes delivery of 3 dialysis machines

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 22 - 2024 , 09:45

The Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi yesterday took delivery of three brand new dialysis machines from Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, dealers in medical equipment, devices and consumables.

Advertisement

This increases the number of machines at the Dialysis Unit of the hospital to five. KATH is currently expanding its Dialysis Unit to cater for the increasing number of patients with kidney issues.

Presenting the machines to the facility, the Managing Director of Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, Vishal Kaul, said the company would be monitoring the performance of the machines and also offer two years’ warranty.

Aside from that, he said, the company would also provide training for the technicians and specialists who would be handling the machines expected to last for at least a decade.

Improvement

The Head of the Dialysis Unit of KATH, Kwadwo Tuffour, said the unit had been coping with the large number of patients with the two already installed machines and was hopeful that with the arrival of the new ones, the pressure would reduce on the two and also attend to more patients.

The Head of the Biomedical Department-KATH, Agyemang Duah, said it was very frustrating seeing patients needing care but not being in a position to provide that care due to lack of logistics.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the CEO and management for purchasing these three brand new dialysis machines for us to attend to pressing and urgent cases that come to KATH and to our department,” he said.

Appreciation

The CEO of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, was grateful to the MD of Vinaash MediQas Ghana Limited for delivering the dialysis machines to the hospital. He said it would bring lot of relief to the patients who thronged the facility on daily basis to seek care.

"KATH is grateful to you for delivering these machines and for you to commit to train and equip our in-house staff with the necessary skills to handle the equipment shows your concern and care for human lives and we believe we can work together to retool the Dialysis Unit to appropriate levels," the CEO stated.

Minute Read

Dealer in medical equipment, devices and consumables, Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Limited, has presented three dialysis machines to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.