Ghanaians urged to patronise Dzata Cement

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku has called on Ghanaians to patronise locally manufactured products such as the Dzata cement.
This, according to him, will help to grow Ghanaian-owned businesses, adding that “this will help Ghana achieve its true industrialisation agenda”
He made the call when the Leadership of Parliament visited the premises of the company on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
“I have not been here before, but coming here today and seeing the work that is happening here, I am very impressed and I think we must all support the company to grow. We all need to buy the product to give true meaning to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda. Frankly, I am very impressed”, he stated.
On the same call, the entire leadership of Parliament also urged the government to ignore the political coloration of factory owner, Ibrahim Mahama and help the company to grow.
