Fire outbreak at City Gold jewelry warehouse at Makola

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have responded to a distress call on a fire outbreak at the warehouse of City Gold Jewelry at the Makola Shopping Mall in Accra
The Fire Service personnel have been struggling to battle the fire effectively due to extensive smoke emanating from the basement of the mall, where the fire started.
They have since resorted to the use of a smoke extractor to enable them
get full access to the basement to fight the fire.
More to follow ...