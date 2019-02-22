fbpx

Fire outbreak at City Gold jewelry warehouse at Makola

BY: Graphic Online
Library photo
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have responded to a distress call on a fire outbreak at the warehouse of City Gold Jewelry at the Makola Shopping Mall in Accra.

The fire is said to be blazing at the basement of the shop, where items including wigs are stored.

The Fire Service personnel have been struggling to battle the fire effectively due to extensive smoke emanating from the basement of the mall, where the fire started.

They have since resorted to the use of a smoke extractor to enable them get full access to the basement to fight the fire.

More to follow ...