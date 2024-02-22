Burial rites of Sunyanihene announced

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 22 - 2024 , 07:28

The sunyani Traditional Council has scheduled Monday, April 1, 2024 to Sunday, April 7, 2024, to perform the traditional burial ceremony of the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, who died in July 2022.

In line with that, the council has outlined several programmes, including some restrictions to be observed during the seven-day funeral to honour the late chief.

Restrictions

The traditional council has placed a one-month ban on noise making, including drumming in the Sunyani Municipality from Monday, March 11, 2024, to Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Additionally, all funerals, one-week observance, preaching on the principal streets of Sunyani, social gatherings, and merrymaking ceremonies such as weddings and naming events in public places have been restricted.

In Addition, the council declared that people who wished to come to the city within the period must dress in black, red or red and black.

Again, the council has ordered the public, including churches in the municipality not to put up new posters and billboards within the period of the ban, except that of the late Asor Nkrawiri.

Easter festivities/GPL

However, the acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Sarben, who announced at a press conference in Sunyani last Monday, said the traditional council would relax the restrictions between Thursday, March 28, 2024, to Monday, April 1, 2024, to allow churches to observe the Easter festivities.

He said the traditional council’s ban on activities within the period of the funeral would exempt the Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches to be played at the Sunyani Coronation Park, a home venue for the Bofoakwa Tano.

Nana Sarben said the council would solicit contributions from households, churches, companies and institutions in the municipality to support the funeral rites.

Quoting the amount, he said big churches would pay GH¢1,000, while medium and small churches would contribute GH¢500 and GH¢300 respectively.

Nana Sarben said companies and institutions would also contribute a minimum of GH¢3,000, while owners of storey buildings would pay GH¢100 and those with normal houses would contribute GH¢50.

He explained that the council would nominate some people, who would be stationed at the Sunyani Old Palace between Tuesday, March 12 and 15 to receive gifts from the public.

Nana Sarben said the council would also organise general clearing through the principal streets of Sunyani and the frontage of houses on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

He said the traditional council would instruct landlords and landladies, particularly those on main roads and streets to paint their houses to enhance the beauty of the town.

Nana Sarben added that all roofing sheet fencing and posters within the municipality would be removed.

Appeal

He appealed to the public to bear with the traditional council and adhere to the restrictions outlined by the council.

Background

The late Nana Nkrawiri, who died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Nana Nkrawiri, a retired educationist, was known in private life as Mr Osei Kofi.

He was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, with the stool name Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

He succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah and the Sunyani stool was raised to paramountcy in 1989.