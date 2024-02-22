Next article: Deputy A-G calls for efforts to improve funds generation from assemblies

GCB Bank supports Korle Bu Physiotherapy Unit with computers, accessories

Daily Graphic Feb - 22 - 2024 , 07:12

GCB Bank PLC has donated some computers and accessories to the Physiotherapy Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to facilitate and enhance its service delivery.

The gesture is in response to a call for support from the management of the department.

Playing a pivotal role in restoring mobility and improving the quality of life for individuals facing physical challenges, the Physiotherapy Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is at the forefront of patient rehabilitation and recovery.

However, limited resources have posed significant obstacles to the department's ability to deliver optimal care.

Investing in healthcare

The Manager, of HR Risk & Operations at GCB Bank, Peter Bosrotsi, presented the items on behalf of the bank.

He said the bank was happy at the opportunity to honour the hospital’s request adding that, “This donation of computers and accessories represents GCB Bank's commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives and strengthening community welfare”.

Mr Bosrotsi further said equipping the Physiotherapy Department with computers and accessories would help facilitate research, treatment planning and patient monitoring, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and enhanced patient experiences.

“We believe that investing in the healthcare infrastructure of institutions such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is crucial for building a healthier and more resilient society,” he added.

GCB Bank’s Manager, HR Risk & Operations also emphasised that the bank was highly committed to improving the communities it operated in and that health care formed an essential part of a society’s needs.

“GCB Bank has stepped forward to provide essential tools and resources that will empower physiotherapists with the capabilities needed to enhance patient care and streamline administrative processes”, he stated.

GCB Bank extended its sincere gratitude to the leadership and the staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for their unwavering dedication to patient care and their invaluable contributions to the community.

The Head of the Physiotherapy Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Sandra Asante, expressed gratitude for the support.

She stated that the computers would greatly enhance the department’s efforts at providing enhanced service, particularly bringing a positive change to its record-keeping and filing.