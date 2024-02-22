Deputy A-G calls for efforts to improve funds generation from assemblies

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Feb - 22 - 2024 , 07:06

Municipal and district assembly members have been advised to work closely to create innovative ways of mobilising the needed resources for the development of their electoral areas.

This would help improve the assemblies’ internally generated funds (IGF) to support development projects in their areas.

The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tua-Yeboah, gave the advice at the inauguration of the West Akyem Municipal Assembly

The Asamankese District Magistrate, George Davis Ofori, swore in the 47 members of the assembly including the presiding member.

Mr Tua-Yeboah said the Municipal and District Assemblies were mandated to support the government to deliver on its programmes and projects to the benefit of the people and stressed the need for members to support the efforts being made by the government to improve on the mobilisation of IGFs of assemblies.

He entreated the assembly members to team up with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to advance the implementation of the government's coordinated programme of economic and social development policies (2022-2025), which included creating jobs, prosperity and equal opportunities for all.

He said while efforts were being made to address the resource constraints facing the assemblies, the assembly members should also acquaint themselves with all the relevant laws on local government to avoid conflicts with the MCE, traditional authorities, opinion and religious leaders and other key stakeholders in their localities.

Consensus

The MCE for West Akyem, Seth Oduro-Boadu, called for unity, collaboration, consensus building, togetherness and cooperation among the assembly members since it would help them to reap the maximum benefits expected in terms of development for the people in their municipalities.

He urged the assembly members to maintain close contact with their electorate during assembly sittings and collate their views, opinions and proposals.

The MCE admonished them to adopt an open-door policy to welcome concerns from everyone to create a culture of inclusiveness and participation towards decision-making on behalf of the local communities as that practice would build unity, togetherness and consensus.

He enjoined them to be abreast of some of the legislative instruments that had to do with their duties to enable them to perform effectively during assembly deliberations.

The assembly unanimously elected David Apetsi, a government-appointed assembly member as the presiding member with 100 per cent endorsement.

The Asamankesehene, Osabarima Adu Darko lll, advised the new assembly members to be development-oriented to speed up the progress of the municipality.

He, however, cautioned them against indulging in negative activities to sabotage the MCE.