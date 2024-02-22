CHPS compound construction commences at Santaso

George Folley Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:45

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has cut the sod for the construction of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for the Santaso community in the constituency.

The project, when completed, would alleviate the suffering of the people who have had to travel long distances to seek medical attention.

According to the MP, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, the initiative forms part of a significant advancement in fulfilling his pledge to improve and make healthcare services accessible in the constituency.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr Buah said upon completion, community members in the hinterlands of the Ainyinase North area would no longer have to endure lengthy and arduous journeys, both in terms of time and cost, to seek medical attention.

He said the proximity of the health facility would bring healthcare services right to the doorstep of the electorate, through the provision of convenient access to essential care and enable timely interventions when needed.

Mr Buah called for the support of the chiefs and people of the area to enable him to bring more development projects to the area.

He advised the people to ensure good sanitation and hygienic environment, in order to stay away from communicable diseases.