St John Ambulance holds refresher course for volunteers

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 22 - 2024 , 07:31

The St John Ambulance Ghana has organised a refresher course in Advanced First Aid certification for its volunteers to equip them for the upcoming All-African Games which will be hosted in Ghana this year.

St John Ambulance, a subvented organisation under the Ministry of Health, has over 5000 well-trained first aid volunteers across the country.

At the opening of the training, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Anthony K. Apedzi, congratulated the volunteers on their services to humanity.

He admonished them to applaud themselves for their good works and support in all activities in favour of St John Ambulance, Ghana and the Ministry of Health as a whole.

He indicated that the training was necessary primarily in preparation towards the All-African Games 2024.

Assistance

Dr Apedzi emphasised that all staff and volunteers must endeavour to give assistance to the medical team and first aid to all participants that would be present.

He stressed that the training was to sharpen their skills in order to confidently administer first aid assistance at all the events they would be assigned to serve.

“In serving, all our volunteers and officials must exhibit professionalism in relation to first aid, according to the Ministry of Health approved rules and guidelines.

They are also to help protect state property and encourage members to use facilities wisely,” he said.

Again, he said, volunteers should not stand unconcern when losing teams mishandled state properties and that they should locate people, especially foreigners, who needed assistance and help instead of restricting themselves to only first aid activities.

He was proud that out of the volunteers, St John Ambulance, Ghana had raised referees, coaches and others to contribute their quota in the service to humanity.

Areas

The comprehensive training was in areas including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), near drowning, automatic external defibrillator, bleeding, fainting and shock.

Others are fractures, asthma, sprains and strains and heart attack.

At the end of the training session, the CEO presented Advanced First Aid training certificates to all volunteers present.

Also, a special award was presented to Rita Boateng Nkansah by the CEO for standing tall as a St John Ambulance volunteer and for being awarded as a FIFA licensed referee.