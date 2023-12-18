Aglow celebrates nation’s peace, stability

Josephine Ansah Dec - 18 - 2023 , 06:26

Aglow International last Saturday held its annual thanksgiving service at the Black Star Square in Accra to celebrate the sustained peace and stability of the nation.

The event, which was on the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of God 2023 Aforebo Kese”, was organised by the Women’s Aglow Ministry.

It attracted dignitaries, including the National President of Aglow Ministry, Dr Dorothy Danso; a former Vice-President of Aglow and the current Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Gertrude Torkornoo; the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Akoto Addo, and the National prayer Director of the Aglow Ministry, Gifty Afenyi-Dadze.

The event was interspersed with worship and praise sessions of God, song ministrations, intercessory prayers, the inauguration of a Sunday School Service, the presentation of foodstuffs by members and some natural resources from the various regions.

The congregation, adorned in the national colours, sang and danced to the glory of God for His graciousness to the country.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, said members were seeking God’s favour and mercies upon the nation and its citizens.

“We must go beyond ourselves to pray for the entire nation. It is to bring us out of oppression and make us reflect the glory of God as the blessings of God would ensure we rebuild the nations in every area,” she said.

The Chief Justice mentioned some of the social problems hindering the development of the country, including corruption and bribery, among other vices.

On corruption, she said the canker did not only emanate from top officials but also from both the middle and lower classes.

“If you are a teacher and you are not supposed to take money for certain service and you, do it, it feeds into the corruption cycle of the nation.

If you are a nurse or a judicial service worker and you are exploiting money from your people, it places Ghana high on the corruption figures and I believe it is time that we put an end to it,” she said.

Manifestation

Dr Danso said for the nation to see the manifestation and the promises of God, citizens needed to appear before God with a sincere heart.

She said God had been extremely gracious to the nation even in the face of its socio-economic challenges, adding: “If the nation’s peace and security is intact, then the power of God has kept it so”.

Elections

The leader of Aglow Ministry, who led the congregation to pray for the nation ahead of the upcoming elections, entreated citizens to pray for a peaceful, free and fair general election.

She also urged them to pray for God to give them the knowledge to vote for the right leader.