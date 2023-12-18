Celebrating Women in Agriculture: A Triumph in Ghana

Oheneba Akosua Kyerewaa Dec - 18 - 2023 , 06:21

It is with immense pride and joy that we celebrate the remarkable women who have tirelessly contributed to the agricultural landscape in Ghana.

Today, we stand tall and celebrate their dedication, resilience and undeniable prowess in farming.

A momentous achievement was recently witnessed as a woman emerged the National Best Farmer 2023 in Ghana.

This triumph is not merely an individual accolade but a testament to the unwavering spirit and capability of women in agriculture across our nation.

Amid challenges and obstacles, these women have exemplified unwavering determination, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in the agricultural sector.

Their hard work, passion and commitment have not only enriched our lands but also empowered communities, driving sustainable growth and development.

Potential of women

The success of the National Best Farmer 2023, a woman, signifies the potential and capability that women in agribusiness possess.

For Chamber of Women in Agribusiness (CHAWA), of which I am a co-founder, such recognition would not only celebrate the woman farmer’s individual achievements but would also serve as an inspiration to other countless women, affirming their invaluable role in agriculture.

This is the time for us to unite in amplifying the achievements of women in agriculture, fostering an environment where their contributions are celebrated and valued.

Inclusivity

For us, the significant aspect of this crowning moment is the signal that it paves the way for a more inclusive and prosperous agricultural sector because women have played a pivotal role in nurturing the agricultural heritage, displaying unwavering dedication and expertise in sustaining the food systems.

It speaks volumes about the incredible contributions they make to the agricultural sector, often against various odds.

Surely, women constitute over 50 per cent of those in the agricultural sector, especially along the value chain.

Women can be found from the preparation of the farmland up to the processing and consumption of food.

At the Chamber of Women in Agribusiness, we commend and honour not just the ultimate winner, but all the women who toil day in and day out, nurturing the soil, tending to livestock and ensuring food security for our nation.

Inspiration

This achievement serves as an inspiration that motivate us to continue advocating greater recognition, support and opportunities for women in agribusiness.

It reinforces our belief in the pivotal role that women play in transforming the agricultural landscape and fostering sustainable food systems.

To all the women in agriculture, your dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed.

Your resilience is commendable, and your contributions are invaluable to the growth and prosperity of our nation.

Let us stand together, support one another,and continue breaking barriers to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in agriculture.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all women farmers who brave all the odds to make a statement that when given the opportunity, we are more than capable.

As an advocate for equity and inclusivity in agriculture, we wholeheartedly cheer the exceptional women farmers who participated in this year's National Farmers Day.

Your resilience, passion,and unwavering commitment deserve our highest recognition.

Once again, congratulations to the National Best Farmer, Charity Akortia, and to all the incredible women in agribusiness who continue to steer Ghana's agricultural sector towards greater heights.

The writer is a Co-founder, Chamber of Women in Agribusiness (CHAWA)