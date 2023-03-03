2023 Hajj: Pilgrims to pay GH₵75,000

graphic.com.gh Mar - 03 - 2023 , 12:51

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims to Mecca this year will pay $6,500, which translates to GH₵7,500 each.

According to the Board, the cedi equivalent of GH₵75,000 will remain in force till March 31, 2023, and may change afterward based on the prevailing exchange rate of the US dollars after March.

A press release jointly signed by the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, and Board Chairman Ben Abdallah Banda on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, said prospective pilgrims are to pay early through any of the 42 Accredited Hajj Agents nationwide in order to secure their slots.

The 2023 Hajj is scheduled for Monday, June 26, 2023, to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Read the full statement below: