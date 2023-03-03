Tobinco donates ultrasound machine to Tema Polyclinic

graphic.com.gh Mar - 03 - 2023 , 13:05

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals has presented an ultrasound machine to the maternity unit of the Tema Polyclinic.

The donation is in response to a request by the management of the hospital to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals for assistance.

Presenting the machine to the hospital on Tuesday (February 28, 2023) the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Marketing at Tobinco, Dr. Christopher Mensah said the donation of an ultrasound machine to the facility was to consolidate the existing relationship and to reiterate the values and tenets of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited under the leadership of Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I.

Receiving the machine on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Superintendent of the Polyclinic, Dr. Lenusia Ahlijah, said the gesture will help lower the rate of maternal deaths in the area.

She said the maternity unit, which has a daily visit of not less than 40 to 50 patients, has been under pressure for the past years due to its inability to run scans for pregnant women who visit the facility.

This, she said has contributed to low revenue generation because most pregnant women will choose other health facilities for their scan and antenatal over the Polyclinic.

She said some pregnant women during their antenatal prefer to sit at home until their due date, adding that "this can be a major problem when it is their due date".

After the hospital’s management asked Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited for help, the company gave the hospital a multi-purpose ultrasound scanning machine for its 60th anniversary.

Dr. Ahlijah added that the support from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited will not only help the facility generate more revenue but will also improve healthcare delivery at the polyclinic.