Graphic Ghana Month: When Azuma Nelson dethroned Saddler as featherweight champion in 1980

Mar - 03 - 2023

For the Ghana Month this year, we bring back some excerpts from March 3 publications in history.

On March 1, 1980, Azuma Nelson dethroned Saddler as featherweight champion in 1980.

On March 3, 1952, it was announced that limestone in the Nauli area of the Western Nzima State were satisfactory as regards the manufacture of cement.

On March 3, 1995, Frankie Asare-Donkoh wrote about how the introduction was having an effect on prices of goods and services 48 hours after it had been introduced.

When former President J.J. Rawlings told Japan in March 1995 that we preferred investments to aid.

