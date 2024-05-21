2 Bodies facilitate treatment for children with cancer in US

Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, in collaboration with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has transported two children battling cancer in Ghana to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the USA to undergo complex surgeries and treatment for cancer.

The surgeries, to be performed by specialist surgeons from St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis,Tennessee, are fully funded by St Jude Children’s Hospital. This partnership underscores the strength of the St Jude Global Alliance, Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to advance pediatric cancer care for children living with cancer in Ghana.

The St Jude Global Alliance through its partnerships with institutions across the globe works to improve the survival rates of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases worldwide through the sharing of knowledge, technology and organisational skills.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, Akua Sarpong said "St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a beacon of hope for pediatric cancer patients worldwide as it caters for the most complex cancer cases around the world.

Its mission aligns perfectly with ours, as we strive to ensure that children with cancer regardless of their background, receive the specialised medical services and support they need to survive," Ms Sarpong said.

She expressed her outfit’s commitment to raise funds and awareness to advance pediatric cancer care and improve survival rates for children with cancer in Ghana. Ms Sarpong appealed for support for the fundraising efforts of Lifeline for Childhood Cancer, which serves as the fundraising foundation partner of the Pediatric Oncology unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG), the fundraising foundation partner of the pediatric oncology unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to making cancer control a national health priority, facilitating and increasing access to optimal medical care/treatment for children with cancer, providing support to affected families, creating awareness among the general public, promoting capacity building in childhood cancer for health workers and advocating for accessible high quality diagnostic and treatment facilities in Ghana.