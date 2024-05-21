Featured

Help find their relatives

Augustina Tawiah May - 21 - 2024 , 09:21

The Shelter for Abused Children at Osu, under the Department of Social Welfare, has appealed to the relatives of five missing children in its care to come for them.

The missing children, made up of three boys and two girls, are aged between five and 12 years old and, according to the Shelter, were brought to the facility between 2021 and 2023 through District Social Welfare officers and the DOVVSU office at the Ministries Police Station.

The Manager of the Shelter, Gifty Tekpor, in an interview, said all efforts to locate their relatives had proven futile, explaining that while some of them had told them several times that they did not know the name of the place they were staying before they went missing, others could tell but anytime they took them to the locality, they were unable to trace their homes.

Ms Tekpor said after media publication, if no relative of the children showed up for identification and reunification, the children would be declared adoptable and fostering, explaining that the Shelter could not continue to keep them because it was a temporary place for such children.

She asked the relatives to come along with a means of identification for them and the children.

Missing children

During separate interviews with them, 10-year-old Mary Adjele said before she was brought to the Sheler by the Ministries branch of DOVVSU last year, she was staying at Bola Town, Kasoa.

She said she got missing after she left home due to constant beatings her father gave her with the stick that was used to tame cattle. Seven-year-old Sylvester Kwame said he went missing in Koforidua and was brought to the Shelter last year after he also fled from his grandfather’s home where his mother had gone to place him.

Six-year-old Bright Frimpong was also brought to the shelter last year and, according to him, he went missing because he ran away from his auntie whom he was living with at Kasoa because she frequently beat him.

He said his father was dead and his mother ran away with the excuse that she was sick and that was why he was staying with his auntie. The oldest of the children is has speech problems and so had been given the name, Opiri by the Shelter.