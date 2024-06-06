Featured

Ga Mantse announces Asantehene's visit to the Ga State

Graphic Online Jun - 06 - 2024 , 16:29

The office of the Ga Mantse has officially announced the schedule for the official visit of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The planning committee for the royal visit, led by Nii Boi Abbey, said at a news conference at the Ga Mantse Palace on Thursday, June 6, that the visit, the first-ever by an Ashanti King to the Ga State, marks a major milestone in the history of the two kingdoms.

He told the media the visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse's Palace in Kaneshie, Accra, at 11 am on Sunday, June 9.

The historic visit is geared toward rekindling the strong ties of friendship between the Ga and Ashanti people. It also follows the Ga Mantse's participation in the Asantehene's recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne.

"The Ga and Ashanti people have had extensive interactions, which have led to the exchange of cultural practices, traditions, and ideas," Nii Abbey said.

He added, "Interestingly, the interactions between the Ga and Ashanti people over the centuries have culminated in common themes in the areas of governance, inclusiveness, and specific cultural practices including family structure, traditional dances, the structure of the calendar year, taboos, defense mechanisms, and historical interactions with other tribes.

"These similarities highlight the strong ties between the Asante and Ga people, which are rooted in their shared African heritage".

The durbar of the two royals will also be used to promote peace ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December this year.

The planning committee leader stated, "The Office of the Ga Mantse, therefore, invites all to witness this great moment in Ghanaian traditional history at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse's Palace in Kaneshie, Accra, at 11 am on Sunday, June 9."