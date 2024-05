Featured

FLOOD ALERT VIDEO: Airport - Airport - Shangrilla - Shiashie road flooded after Wednesday's downpour

Graphic.com.gh May - 22 - 2024 , 16:27

Parts of the road from Airport through Shangrilla to Shiashie was affected by flood waters during Wednesday afternoon's rains in Accra. It made it difficult for motorists to ply the route.

