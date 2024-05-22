Next article: FLOOD ALERT VIDEO: Airport - Airport - Shangrilla - Shiashie road flooded after Wednesday's downpour

Accra Mayor loses 92-year-old mother

May - 22 - 2024

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoo Tawiah Sackey, has lost her mother.

The late Mrs Dora Naa Ahiney Amarteifio Quartey, a retired Director of Nursing Services, who was born in 1932 died at the Bank Hospital in Accra on April 5, 2024, at age 92.

A press statement announcing the death said burial and funeral arrangements would be announced later.

She was also the mother of Mrs Florence Kweeki Tiboh, Mrs Ruby Naa Kwaaley Ardayfio, Ms Alice Naa Kwaakor Akweley Quartey, Ms. Beatrice Naa Kwaakai Akuokor Quartey and Mrs. Ellen Naa Kwafo Agoe Ferguson-Laing.