Explosion at Kumasi Shoe factory

An explosion has occurred at the Kumasi Shoe Factory located at Atonsu-Agogo in the Ashanti region.
A gas tanker discharging fuel at the company reportedly caught fire resulting in the explosion.
The area has been cordoned off by Police as firefighters battle the flames.
Eyewitnesses say the tanker was discharging gas into the company's cylinder when it caught fire at 11 am today.
The explosion reportedly caused a panic resulting in injuries to some workers of the factory who rushed out for cover.
This is a developing story and would be updated....