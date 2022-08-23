EOCO boss, five others donate to Foundation

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, and five others have donated GH¢30,000 and some relief items to the Ark Foundation.
The donation was part of their birthday celebration on Friday, August 19 and a form of benevolence to society.
The items presented were bags of rice, bottles of water, biscuits, drinks, sanitary towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sardines, slippers, detergent, packs of toilet rolls, among others.
Celebrants
The celebrants, who included the EOCO boss, were the Director in charge of ICT at the Police Hospital, DCOP Vance Gariba; a gynaecologist specialist at the Police Hospital, Supt Alex Ackon; a psychologist at the Police Hospital, Supt Adwoa Nuoro-Panin, and a Medical Specialist at the Lister Hospital, Dr Edem Hiadzi.
They were accompanied by their family members, friends and some members of staff of EOCO.
Donation
Mrs Addo-Danquah said the donation was an activity which the group undertook often to celebrate their birthdays with the less-privileged, while giving back to society.
She said the selection of the foundation for the donation was because of the support it gave the Police Service and EOCO in their workshops, training and, most importantly, ensuring that the lives of women and girls were protected from all forms of abuse.
Speaking on behalf of the group, DCOP Gariba said: “It is always fulfilling to give back to society, and with the symbiotic relationship we have with the foundation these past years, we felt the need to celebrate this special day of ours by giving a little to help in its operations.”
He commended the foundation for the sacrifice and support it gave the neglected and battered in society and prayed for a continual partnership with the foundation as its vision came to fruition.
Gratitude
The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, expressed her gratitude to the group for donating the items to help address the needs of the foundation.
She described the needs of some survivors in the shelter as basic necessities, from slippers to jobs, saying the donation “goes a long way in delivering some of these necessities to our survivors”.
Mrs Dwamena-Aboagye said since the inception of the foundation 23 years ago, the security and medical agencies had remained a core partner to its operations, saying supporting both professionally and socially was important and called for the support of stakeholders, individuals and corporate organisations.