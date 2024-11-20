Featured

ECG customers unable to recharge NURI Meters amid emergency upgrade

Kweku Zurek Nov - 20 - 2024 , 08:09

Some customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) using NURI Prepayment Meters have been unable to recharge their meters for the past 48 hours, causing widespread frustration.

The issue is linked to an ongoing emergency upgrade of the NURI Prepayment Meter system, announced by ECG on November 18, 2024.

Customer complaints and challenges



Several customers have taken to social media to express their frustrations, with many reporting that attempts to recharge through the ECG app after entering the token are unsuccessful. Users receive an error message stating: “The token CRC value is not equal to the CRC calculated with the data in the token.” Re-entering the token results is a message stating "successful", however, customers without power remain without electricity.

Customer support and interim solutions

Inquiries to ECG’s customer helpline revealed that the issue stems from the ongoing Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) protocol upgrade.

An ECG customer service representative who gave his name as Michael, suggested a potential solution to reset affected meters. He advised users to press and hold the “Display” knob on their NURI meter until the word “Relay” appears on the screen, which might allow the token to be accepted.

ECG’s announcement and assurance

In its November 18 announcement, ECG explained that the upgrade is part of the STS protocol compliance to ensure uninterrupted vending services. The upgrade is being carried out by ECG officials visiting customers’ premises to electronically update the meters. The exercise is expected to be completed by November 24, 2024.

The utility company has assured customers that the upgrade is free of charge and is crucial to maintaining the functionality of the metering system. Customers facing challenges are encouraged to contact ECG’s call center at 0302 611611 or reach out via their social media platforms (@ECGghOfficial) for assistance.

