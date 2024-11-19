Featured

Flowerpot flyover opens to traffic in Accra

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 19 - 2024 , 18:31

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday officially opened the newly constructed Flower Pot Interchange in Accra to traffic marking the completion of the infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic flow between key parts of Accra.

The Flower Pot Interchange, which began construction in 2017, is to enhance connectivity between the northern and southern areas of the Accra-Tema Motorway, greatly benefiting commuters in areas such as Cantonments, Burma Camp, East Legon, Spintex, and Tema.

Built by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited, the GH¢147 million project includes a state-of-the-art, 802-metre dual carriageway viaduct over the motorway and the Flower Pot Roundabout on Spintex Road.

The scope of work features several key additions, including ramps and slip roads to facilitate smoother travel. The project provides a ramp from Shiashie onto the viaduct towards Airport Hills, another from the viaduct onto the motorway heading towards Tema, and a slip road from the motorway to the Boundary Road Roundabout. It also includes a new road passing through the old tunnel at East Legon and a fresh exit to Cantonments from the Giffard Road Interchange.

The interchange is anticipated to improve traffic flow across these high-density areas, reducing congestion and enhancing travel times for commuters.