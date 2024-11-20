Featured

Lebanese Ambassador Maher Kheir honoured as ‘Outstanding Voice of Impact Ambassador’ at Humanitarian Awards

GraphicOnline Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:48

His Excellency Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, has been recognized with the prestigious title of “Outstanding Voice of Impact Ambassador” at the fifth edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global, held in Accra.

The accolade celebrates Ambassador Kheir’s remarkable contributions to both Ghanaian and Lebanese communities through his economic, cultural, humanitarian, and social initiatives.

Recognizing changemakers

The awards ceremony, themed “Celebrating Changemakers,” is an annual event that acknowledges individuals, companies, and professionals who have made significant contributions to societal advancement. This year’s edition brought together changemakers from 23 countries, with Ghana serving as the host nation.

Ambassador Kheir received the award in the presence of members of the diplomatic community, corporate leaders, non-governmental organizations, and celebrated personalities.

The recognition highlights the Ambassador’s commitment to humanitarian causes and his dedication to fostering positive change in society.

Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Kheir expressed deep gratitude for the honor, dedicating the award to those who continue to support Lebanon during its challenging times.

“Peace is the pillar of development for any society and must be protected at all costs,” he emphasized, calling on individuals and organizations to support humanitarian projects in Ghana to drive socio-economic development.

A night to celebrate humanity

The awards featured several categories, including Health Worker of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Outstanding SDG Advocates, and Agribusiness Initiative of the Year.

The event underscored the collective efforts of changemakers worldwide, reinforcing the importance of humanitarian actions in shaping better societies.