PPA gives green light for transaction advisor to dispose of Saglemi Housing project

Donald Ato Dapatem & Joshua Bediako-Koomson Aug - 01 - 2023 , 19:15

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has given the approval for a transaction advisor to be procured to lead the process of identifying a suitable private sector entity with the requisite technical and financial capability to help dispose of the Saglemi Housing project.

It follows Cabinet's directive to the Minister of Works and Housing to explore the possibility of disposing of the Saglemi Housing project.

It is to be disposed of at the current value to a private sector entity to complete and sell the housing units to the public at no further cost to the government.

Already, the Ministry of Works and Housing has set up a technical working group with representation from various state, and independent professional institutions to oversee and stay at all engagements required for the completion of the housing project.

Saglemi

The 5000 unit Saglemi Housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram under which the Ghana Home Loans Company was to provide mortgage arrangements for the housing units to be sold to employees.

But just about 1506 housing units have been completed following a variation in the project.

Speaking today [August 1, 2023] at a sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of the construction of 8,000 units on the 203-acre land in Pokuase under the Revised National Affordable Housing Programme, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, ultimately this technical working group on the Saglemi project was to ensure that there is transparency in following through with Cabinet’s directive whilst guaranteeing value for money towards the completion of the project.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that the lessons learned from the Saglemi Housing project had been invaluable in shaping the approach and execution of the new housing Initiative.

Encumbrances

Explaining the current state of the Saglemi Project, President Akufo-Addo said government was aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of the Saglemi project.

He added that the issues about the scope of work and the money expended on the project have been taken to the criminal investigations division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation that had culminated in criminal judicial proceedings.

He noted however that to forestall the project from deteriorating, the Ministry of Works and Housing has actively engaged Cabinet, the Minister of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.

President Akufo-Addo said it had been established that in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, government had to raise additional financing to the tune of $56 million to complete the offsite infrastructure works which included water, electricity and storm drains to mitigate flooding.

He added that further a $68 million was required to complete the buildings and other essential on-site infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plant and the development of socio, economic and civic infrastructure such as a basic school, a clinic and shops.