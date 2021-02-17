COVID-19: Over 120 persons die from disease in February

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has so far claimed the lives of 128 persons within the first two weeks of February 2021 in Ghana.
This is according to daily updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which indicates that 22.8% of Ghana's deaths from COVID-19 have occurred between February 1, 2021-February 13, 2021.
The country currently has a death toll of 561 deaths from COVID-19 as of February 13, 2021.
Latest update
A recent update on the GHS website disclosed that the country currently has 7,866 active cases of COVID-19 after 702 new cases were recorded.
It also indicated that 69,321 persons had recovered from the disease, with 86 persons in severe condition and 29 in critical condition.
Out of 846,174 tests conducted in the country 77,478 persons have tested positive for the disease representing a 9.2 per cent test-positivity rate.
Cumulative cases per region
The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of cumulative positive cases with 45,191, followed by the Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regions with 13,822, 4,559 and 3,342 respectively.
Regional Cumulative cases breakdown;
Greater Accra Region - 45,191
Ashanti Region - 13,822
Western Region - 4,559
Eastern Region - 3,342
Central Region - 2,697
Volta Region - 1,386
Bono East Region - 966
Northern Region - 862
Bono Region - 833
Upper East Region - 814
Western North Region - 773
Ahafo Region - 625
Upper West Region - 307
Oti Region - 258
Savannah Region - 69
North East Region - 61