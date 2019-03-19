Coca Cola ladies donate medical equipment to La General Hospital

Women workers of The Coca Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, last Friday presented medical equipment and supplies worth about GH¢25,000 to the La General Hospital in Accra.
The donation which was funded through contributions by the women to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, included BP Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Foetal Dopplers which are used for monitoring the heartbeat of babies in the womb, and bedside lockers.
Others were soap dispensers, bedsheets, blankets and assorted Coca Cola beverages.
At a brief presentation ceremony, the HR Business Partner for Employee Relationships, Ms. Francoise Cleland said the donation which was meant for the use of the Women and Child ward of the hospital, had been informed by the hospital’s own needs assessment based on a request by women workers of Coca Cola.
“The women of The Coca Cola Bottling Company in collaboration with management would like to present these medical equipment to mothers and babies of La General Hospital. We are very, very concerned about women’s empowerment and for this reason we have come to donate to the community and to the women”, she said.
Dr. Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, Medical Superintendent of the La General Hospital who received the equipment on behalf of management and staff of the hospital, thanked the workers for the kind gesture and said they were very timely as the hospital was planning to procure some.
“Thank you very much for thinking about La General Hospital. We know we are quite a distant from you yet you think about us and on your own decided to donate this critical equipment, and we are indeed grateful for supporting us to provide comfort for patients.”