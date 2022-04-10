'Campus girls, boys will break your heart; Ignore them'

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA), Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey has advised first year students to concentrate on their studies and ignore distractions such as going into love relationships on campus.
Giving the advise at a matriculation ceremony on Friday [April 8, 2022], Prof Amartey said "broken heart" will be waiting for them if they focus on relationships instead of studies
He stated that if they go off tangent, broken heart is going to be the end result.
"I know what I'm saying, some of you will tell yourselves, you have heard me but you won't heed to the advise. Well the results have always been the same, broken heart awaits you," he said.
"Take your time, study, pass, come for your masters then you will have the license to do anything. For now, your parents are paying your fees," Prof Amartey added.
He stated that as freshers, there will be all manner of proposals from those already in the system [continuing students] but focus should be their guide word.
"I recall in our days on campus, we called it October rush, they will come to you like butterflies but please take it easy, take your time," he said.
Prof. Amartey noted that though the institution has the best doctor who is ever ready to take care of students, his services doesn't include curing of mental issues which is usually the end result of broken hearts.
Act responsibly
He called on the students to act responsibly and prioritise transforming themselves into agents of change at the end of their various courses.
“I will urge you to make sure you are transformed by the end of your diploma or degree course, a worthy transformation I mean. Look for a fine balance between studies and work, that will prepare you to do exploits after school. Do not lose sight of why you are here, the university will do all it can but you are responsible for yourself.”
“Coming this far is an exciting moment in your life, one that will help you develop intellectually, personally and socially. Study hard towards the attainment of your degree or diploma, do not compromise on that,” he added.
Prof. Amartey also advised the matriculants to create boundaries and limits for themselves even when no one is watching.
“Set your own boundaries and limits. Temptation to enjoy freedom cannot be overlooked. It’s dangerous to think you have freedom without responsibility, and make mature decisions. As you know you will not need a bell to tell you what activity is next, it also doesn’t mean you need to take advantage of the freedom, be mature and be responsible for who you become after school,” he noted.
