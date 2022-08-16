Bawku: Three shot dead 

Three persons were Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022, shot dead by unknown persons in Bawku in the Upper East Region.
The three victims, all males, were shot while travelling on board a vehicle from Bolga to Bawku.
The incident is said to have happened at about 2 p.m.
A family member (name withheld) of the victims who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online, noted that the three were shot on the highway near the Bawku Senior High School.
He gave their names as Muniyamimu Ashimu, 47; Fatawu Ibrahim, 37 and Mmam Abduali Ibrahim, 43.
One of them, the family member said, had a court case in Bolga and that they were returning home from the hearing that they were shot.
The police have confirmed the shooting incident but declined to give details.