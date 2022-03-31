Atiwa West physically challenged receive work tools

Nineteen physically challenged persons drawn from various communities in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region have been provided with working kits.
The kits, which include refrigerators, deep freezers, ice chests, sewing and industrial machines, hair dryers, ovens and gas cylinders, are to be used to generate income for their livelihoods.
Some of the physically challenged persons were also given some items such as men's footwear and assorted soaps to be sold to add up to their earnings.
According to the Atiwa West District Social Welfare Officer, Gloria Nyavor, the beneficiaries were given the specific items requested.
She said the initiative, which started in 2018, had already covered many physically challenged persons in the district and that the 19 beneficiaries formed the 10th batch.
Madam Nyavor, who advised the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose, said her outfit would be paying periodic visits to ensure they did that.
The Atiwa West District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Asante, said the government had physically challenged persons at heart and that was why a percentage of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), had been allocated to provide for their needs.
He assured physically challenged persons in the district not yet covered by the largesse to be patient since they would have their share in due course.