Group equips 30 youth with skills

The Head of State Awards Scheme (HoSA), a youth development group, has equipped 30 youth with skills in different crafts through a youth skills training summit to help improve their livelihood and economic well-being.
Held in Accra, there was also a workshop session where issues concerning entrepreneurship, financial discipline and the use of social media for business development were discussed.
The project, which forms part of HoSA's empowerment programme, equipped the participants with skills in bead-making, soap-making, graphic designing, hand sanitiser and cupcake production, among others.
The beneficiaries were drawn from churches and schools in the Greater Accra Region.
Financial discipline
Financial analyst, Patrick Baah Abankwa, advised the participants to master the act of saving when business boomed.
“One of the things that entrepreneurs get wrong is how to manage income especially when business is doing well. When you mismanage your finances, you will go bankrupt and out of business. You need to plan how to use your gains, I will propose a 50-30-20 rule. Here, whatever you make, 50 per cent will go into your needs, 30 per cent into your wants and 20 per cent into your savings,” he noted.
A business coach, King David Amo, said entrepreneurship was not an easy path but with the right attitude and mindset, everything would be fine.
“It all starts with you, there will be obstacles in all forms such as funds and time. But always remember what your dream is. If what you have does not augur well with you, dream again. There is no shortcut to business, always let your passion take the centre stage and stay awake to make that dream a reality,” he said.
Social media and promotion
A social media consultant, Yasmine Melissa Aouad, took participants through the importance of social media to brand building. She stated that selling on social media should be an experience since it was a virtual market.
She also urged the participants to look for good promotion tools in order to grow their business. “As entrepreneurs, we need to take things like customer service, content, the images and videos we post seriously because this is what represents us,” she noted.
Participants
One of the participants, Ayew Samuel Yeboah, thanked the organisers for the impact the workshop had made in their lives, stressing, “I am very grateful for the skills training. I have always loved bead-making and I am glad I now have the prerequisite skills to do that. Not only that but I have the tools to market and promote my business.”
Another participant, Diana Dormerkpor, noted that the training was an eye-opener. “Before I joined, I thought I knew what social media is about but from what I have been taught so far, social media is a different game. I will make sure I use all that I have to make my business a success; not many are privileged to learn from a guru,” she stated.
The Board Chairman of the HoSA, Harry B Sintim Aboagye, lauded the participants for their desire to be business owners. Subsequently, he presented certificates of participation to them.
