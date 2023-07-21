Agazy Homes CEO nominated for Forty Under 40 Awards 2023

GraphicOnline Jul - 21 - 2023 , 23:27

Thomas Ayisah, popularly known as Agazy, the Chief Executive Officer of Agazy Homes, has been nominated for the prestigious Forty Under 40 Awards 2023.

He is among the 100 shortlisted nominees in the Real Estate Development and Construction category. This recognition honors his dedication and commitment to the real estate business in Ghana, as well as his advocacy for best business practices in the sector.

The Forty Under 40 Awards, organized by Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, aims to identify, honor, and celebrate influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 in Ghana. These individuals have shown a strong commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service, achieving significant accomplishments at a relatively young age.

In response to his nomination, Mr. Ayisah expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for the honor and set his sights on winning multiple awards on the awards night. He aspires to win the Real Estate Developer of the Year Award, People's Choice Award, and the Overall Personality of the Year Award, demonstrating his ambition to be recognized for his hard work and contributions to the real estate industry.

Thomas Ayisah is recognized as a visionary in the real estate business in Ghana, pioneering innovative solutions. He personally constructed the sophisticated "La Premiere Community" in Virgin City, Tema Community 26, comprising over 85 fully furnished three and four-bedroom self-compound houses. Additionally, he initiated a private villa of luxury homes with five bedrooms at Airport West, showcasing his commitment to providing affordable and high-quality housing options to the people.

Under his leadership, Agazy Homes has been successful in selling around forty real estate properties within a few months of completion, with a significant portion of the buyers being Ghanaians abroad who appreciate the quality finishes. Moreover, his estate includes a first-class road leading to the community, enhancing accessibility for residents.

Beyond his business ventures, Thomas Ayisah demonstrates a passion for social responsibility. He and his wife co-own the popular "Greens Lounge Bar" at Tema Comm. 9, which serves as an entertainment hub for residents in and around Tema. Furthermore, he actively engages in charity projects in various communities across the country, including donating medical equipment and paying hospital bills for hundreds of sick individuals at the Kpone-Katamanso Hospital. He has also significantly contributed to the renovation of the Regimental Aid Post (RAP) at the Battle Training Camp (BTC) in Bundase, elevating the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) to a certified United Nations Training Centre.

The Forty Under 40 Awards 2023 features 35 main categories, 35 sub-categories, and approximately 100 nominees. Voting is open through the awards' website and via USSD codes on all networks. The winners will be announced at an event scheduled for September 1st, 2023, at the De Icon Event Center in East Legon.