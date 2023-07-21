Government to procure specialised vehicles for Ghana Immigration - Dr Bawumia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 21 - 2023 , 21:48

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government is working to procure specialised vehicles and equipment to equip the Ghana Immigration Service to meet the changing security dynamics.

"Like their counterparts in the military and the police, government is working to procure specialised vehicles and equipment to equip the Service to meet the changing security dynamics," he said.

The Vice President, who is also a flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said this when he reviewed a passing out parade of the Ghana Immigration Service's Cadet Intake 17 at the Assin Fosu on Friday, July 21, 2023.