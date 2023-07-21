Rotarians in Ghana Launch “Rotary Greens Ghana” - Target to plant 100,000 trees each year

Kweku Zurek Jul - 21 - 2023 , 17:03

On July 1, 2023, Rotarians in Ghana achieved a remarkable milestone as they inaugurated a new District, District 9104 of Rotary International, with David Osei Amankwah Jnr. serving as its first District Governor.

With responsibility over 63 Rotary clubs and 46 Rotaract clubs spread across the sixteen regions, District Governor David Osei Amankwah Jnr. has pledged to undertake transformative and impactful legacy projects that will continue to make a meaningful difference in Ghanaian communities.

Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million individuals who unite to take action and create lasting change in the world. The organization focuses on seven major areas, including an interest in protecting the environment as part of its common legacy.

In line with their commitment to environmental preservation, the Rotary District 9104 launched an initiative called "Rotary Greens Ghana" at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate grounds in Legon today (July 21, 2023).

The District Governor emphasized that this initiative builds upon a previous effort initiated last year, aiming to plant and sustain a minimum of 100,000 trees annually for the next three years.

The initiative seeks to instill an ingrained social behavioural change, transforming the idea of 'greening' the environment from merely planting trees to a comprehensive environmental conservation practice.

Mr. David Amankwah stressed the importance of instilling environmental consciousness in educational facilities and supporting activities related to conservation and the protection of natural resources. The initiative aims to empower communities to access grants and resources, promote local solutions, and encourage innovation to address the causes and reduce the effects of climate change and environmental degradation.

The District Governor stressed the significance of a green economy, where material wealth is not earned at the cost of environmental degradation and social disparities. The initiative seeks to foster sustainability and ensure the prosperity of humanity for generations to come.

To kick off the initiative, the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central and the Rotaract Club of Accra-Ring Road Central planted 300 trees at the University of Ghana Sport Directorate. Over 100 Rotary and Rotaract Clubs will partner with various entities throughout the year to drive this environmental conservation effort across the country.

The Green Ambassador for Rotary District 9104, Rotarian Hilda Ampadu, highlighted the future focus of the initiative, which includes protecting and restoring land, coastal, marine, and freshwater resources. Through partnerships with educational institutions, public and corporate bodies, and religious organizations, Rotarians in the district aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and restore degraded habitats.

During the launch event, Professor Rosina Kyerematen, representing the Vice Chancellor of the University, warned against the dangers posed by environmental destruction to food security. The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, urged residents to make the area the greenest in the country, encouraging everyone to plant trees as a gift to nature and the environment.

The Executive Director of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission, Hugh Brown, commended the Rotary Club for their initiative and urged them to ensure the survival and care of the planted seedlings. The launch of "Rotary Greens Ghana" signals a significant step towards promoting environmental stewardship and fostering a greener, sustainable future for Ghana.