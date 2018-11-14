1D1F Secretariat approves 19 factories for B/A Region

The One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) Secretariat has so far approved the establishment of 19 processing factories in the Brong-Ahafo Region, the Regional Minister, Mr Evans Opoku-Bobbie, has disclosed.
They include a poultry processing factory in Dormaa-Ahenkro, a cassava processing company in Bechem, pepper and yam processing factories in Atebubu, assorted food products by the St Baasa
Ghana Company Limited at Chiraa and the retooling and expansion of the Adantia Bricks and Tiles Factory in the Sunyani West District.
Mr Opoku-Bobbie, who was speaking to the media after inspecting ongoing construction works at the Tanoso Bricks and Tiles Factory in the Tano North District last Monday, said the factories intended to export their products.
Tanoso Bricks and Tiles Factory
The Tanoso Bricks and Tiles Factory, which contracted an $18-million Exim Bank loan, will produce floor and roofing tiles, pavement blocks and other clay products when completed.
The factory has already acquired a 27.7-acre clay land and 80 acres of land at a different location in the area which can feed the factory for more than 53 years.
The factory, which is expected to be completed in six months, will produce 125 tonnes of clay products per day.
Funding
According to Mr Opoku-Bobbie, while some of the 19 factories were going through processes for funding, work on others had commenced.
The minister expressed the hope that work on all the 19 factories would be executed as soon as funds were released but indicated that funds had been released for the first batch of the factories that included the Tanoso Bricks and Tiles Factory.
Employment opportunities
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rhovanni Royal Limited, the construction firm executing the project, Mr Carl Christian Lokko, said when completed, the factory could employ about 1,800 workers.