GES releases 2024 BECE registration details

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Education Mar - 04 - 2024 , 16:05

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially released the list of approved subjects for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement dated March 1, 2024, issued by the Acting Director of Schools and Instructions Division, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah on behalf of the Director-General, Ghana Education Service (GES) outlined subjects that are to be registered under mandatory, elective and optional categories.

The GES has consequently directed all Regional Directors to closely supervise the registration process for the 2024 BECE, ensuring that candidates strictly register for the approved subjects.

According to the statement, the mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design. Ghanaian languages are classified under the elective subjects with French, Arabic and Computing under the optional subjects.