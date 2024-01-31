Schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped in Nigeria

BBC International News Jan - 31 - 2024 , 08:15

Six students, three teachers and a bus driver have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in south-western Nigeria.

In a statement posted online, the Ekiti state government said the victims were attacked in the town of Emure while returning from a road trip on Monday night.

State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji said the authorities are determined "to get the children and their teachers rescued", meanwhile residents are being urged to remain and share any information that could help the search.

It is not yet clear who is responsible or whether they have demanded a ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom has worsened in Nigeria in recent years with armed gangs targeting road travellers, students as well as residents in rural and urban areas across the country.

Earlier on Monday, about 50 civil society organisations issued a joint call on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency regarding the security situation. They said over 1,800 people had been abducted since the president assumed office in May last year.