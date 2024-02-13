Next article: King Charles thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis

Kenya challenges murder acquittal of popular news anchor

BBC International News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 11:17

Kenyan state prosecutor has filed a notice to appeal against a judgement that acquitted a famous TV presenter in a high-profile murder case.

Jacque Maribe and her then-fiancé Joseph Irungu, also known as "Jowie", had been accused of kiliing businesswoman Monica Kimani at her home in Nairobi in 2018.

Ms Kimani was found tied up in a bathtub by her relatives after they failed to contact her.

The Kenyan High Court acquitted Ms Maribe last Friday, while finding Irungu guilty of the murder.

High Court judge Justice Grace Nzioka said the prosecution had failed to bring the appropriate charges against Ms Maribe and that no evidence placed the presenter at Ms Kimani's home on the night she was murdered.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed a notice to appeal against the acquittal, saying it was "dissatisfied" with the decision of the High Court.

The trial of the killer of Ms Kimani, who had links to South Sudan, has gripped Kenya, even though no motive for her killing has been established.