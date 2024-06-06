Next article: Teacher dies by suspected suicide after reportedly losing money in Aviator

Ghanaian businessman found dead in Hotel during Korea-Africa Summit

Graphic Online International News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 18:36

A Ghanaian businessman was found dead in his hotel room in Seoul on Tuesday while attending an event related to the Korea-Africa Summit, according to South Korean police.

The man, identified as a company official in his 50s, was discovered at a hotel in Seoul's Gangnam district on Tuesday morning.

According to Korea's Yonhap News Agency, Police officials reported no signs of foul play and suspect that the cause of death could be illness.

The deceased had traveled to Seoul for a business counseling event held on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit, which began on Tuesday and includes delegations from 48 African nations, including 25 heads of state.