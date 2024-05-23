Featured

Ernest Y. Amporful: Ghana gets first resident envoy in Rwanda

Graphic Online International News May - 23 - 2024 , 07:27

Ghana will have its first High Commissioner with a residence in Kigali after Rwanda's cabinet approved the appointment of Mr. Ernest Y. Amporful as the West African country's envoy.

Approximately 20 African countries have now established embassies in Kigali.

The cabinet, chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, also approved the appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Brigadier General Mamary Camara of Mali and Alexander Polyakov of Russia, both with residence in Kigali.

The cabinet meeting also made multiple appointments in various institutions, including the Office of the President, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Rwanda Housing Authority, and the National Commission for Human Rights.

The governments of Ghana and Rwanda in 2022 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The two nations have enjoyed strong fraternal relations for several decades, and Ghana was one of the few countries that contributed troops to Rwanda during a conflict as part of United Nations peacekeeping initiatives.