Poor Mahmoud: The sad plight of happy man - Ocassional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Kwesi Yankah Opinion Jun - 18 - 2024 , 18:36

Mahmoud [Mahamudu] Bawumia looks like a happy man having roused the country to its feet since May. All eyes on him, he has quietly choreographed the new face of party political campaigns.

Mahmoud has asked his campaign team to shed arrogance, quit plush offices, and show respect to the masses that empowered them.

He has also worked the minds of pedestrians; and for once, plush V8s and long convoys attract public boos.

Mahmoud’s campaign prospectus was simple knowing his party’s elitist history.

‘Drop arrogant convoys; bring along the long bus; leave your suits at home, your neck ties, flashy footwear.

Wear smart sneakers, sweat shirts, jeans. To top this, come with substantial reserves of stamina, and where necessary go a-borrowing for deep breaths.

Be prepared for marathon walks across rugged terrains, open gullies, towns, hamlets, markets, bus stops, and congested spaces.

Bring along towels for sweat; and be ready for rough patches and stumbling among crowds in narrow corridors.