Protecting personal information online: Guide for youth

Frederick Safo Agyei Opinion Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:34

In today's digital age, protecting personal information online is crucial, particularly for the youth who are frequent users of the internet and social media platforms.

Advertisement

This publication aims to educate young individuals in Ghana about the importance of safeguarding their personal information. The digital landscape in Ghana has seen significant growth over the past decade, with increasing internet penetration and mobile phone usage.

According to recent statistics, a large proportion of Ghana's population, particularly the youth, are active internet users. Social media platforms, online gaming and digital communication tools have become integral parts of their daily lives.

However, this increased online activity also brings about a higher risk of cyber threats, making it essential to focus on protecting personal information.

Understanding importance

What do we mean when we say Personal information? Also known as personally identifiable information (PII), it includes any data that can be used to identify an individual. This may consist of PII (full name, National Identification Number, address, login credentials (usernames, passwords), phone number), financial information (bank account details, credit card numbers), and date of birth.

Consequences

Failing to protect personal information online can lead to several severe consequences, including: Identity theft: Identity theft occurs when cybercriminals obtain and use someone else's personal information, such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, or financial details, without permission.

This stolen information allows criminals to impersonate individuals, granting them unauthorised access to financial accounts, credit lines and other services. Victims of identity theft may suffer significant financial losses and emotional distress as they work to reclaim their identities and restore their financial health.

It underscores the critical importance of safeguarding personal information to prevent such malicious activities. Reputational damage: Reputational damage occurs when leaked personal information becomes public, potentially tarnishing an individual's reputation. This can affect both personal and professional relationships, leading to a loss of trust and credibility.