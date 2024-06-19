The secure child

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie-Tetteh Opinion Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:51

A child with a deep sense of responsibility and age-appropriate independence is a secure child.

Secure children just do not happen, however. Secure children are nurtured by facilitating a strong emotional bond between children and the people who care for them. This emotional bond is a necessary springboard for positive outcomes such as strong academic performance, learning, empathy, emotional regulation and well-being.

This emotional bond is developed when parents show more sensitivity towards the needs of their children.

As children grow, they seek various ways to explore their environment. Stimulating environments that stir up learning and curiosity should be created to enhance cognitive development especially.

Secure base

Parents and caregivers must be this supportive. Such a parent is described as a secure base. During these expeditions, they may face situations where they need support. For instance, a child may cry when he falls off his bicycle, a vibrant adolescent may suddenly go quiet and un-interactive or even an infant may start crying when they hear the kitchen blender roaring.

A sensitive parent notices when their child needs attention or any other form of help and responds promptly in a way that comforts and reassures the child. An insensitive parent may not notice that the child is in need or may feel less interested in supporting them.

This behaviour can show up for many reasons, including the fact that caregivers in recent times could be preoccupied with their mobile phones or other gadgets.

They may be undergoing some traumatic experience, stressed and preoccupied with work or personal issues or may be parenting in the same way that they were raised. Others too may be in a situation where they lack the knowledge and skills to recognise and respond to the child’s cues.