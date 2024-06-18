Your Ghana, My Ghana: Sweet robustness of good Ghanaian coffee

Coffee culture is fast becoming ingrained in Ghana’s hospitality industry.

Locally roasted brands like Jamestown Coffee Roasters, Gold Coast Roasters, Kawa Moka, Coffee Magnifico and Asili Coffee are all making their mark on consumers and exerting a pull on small and large businesses along the coffee value chain.

Time was when Labone Coffee Shop was the only place that went by the name of a coffee shop in Accra. Now new coffee chains and speciality hangouts are opening all the time in shopping malls and other discerning spaces of cities like Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

Diversifying

An important stimulus for this new trend is the country’s need to diversify away from its over-reliance on cocoa, which has been the mainstay of the Ghanaian economy for the past 100 years and more.

While cocoa income largely stays in Ghana and works to stabilise the economy, as distinct from gold and other important commodities, the threat of illegal mining, known as galamsey, has raised the alarm about the need to have other sources of income and economic stability.

And already Ghana’s Robusta coffee is proving itself more resilient than cocoa to the ravages of galamsey. Currently, the Ghana Cocoa Board manages coffee development and only licensed exporters can sell raw, green coffee beans outside the country. But coffee roasters face no restrictions on exporting their finished products.

‘Robusta is Ghanaian’

Coffee production has long been a Ghanaian economic activity and Robusta coffee is grown in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions. One company, Kawa Moka, founded and run by Emi-Beth Quantson, even claims on their website that “Robusta is Ghanaian”.

Underpinning this claim is the idea that “Native robusta coffee originated in Central and West Africa and has been growing in Leklebi [Volta Region] since the 1930s.” Kawa Moka sources its coffee beans from 250 farms, many of them run by women farmers, across three coffee enclaves in the Volta Region.