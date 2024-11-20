Militarising outer space: The new frontier of global power struggles

Humanity’s insatiable quest for dominance and security has reached a new frontier—outer space. Once regarded as a realm of exploration and scientific discovery, space is now becoming a potential battlefield as nations race to extend their military capabilities beyond Earth's atmosphere.

This evolving dynamic raises critical questions: Is humanity venturing into space for security or supremacy? And at what cost to global peace?

The pursuit of advanced security systems has always been a priority for nations, whether developed or developing. Having established formidable defenses on Earth, many countries now view outer space as the next frontier for asserting dominance.

While some nations seek to use space peacefully, others are pushing the boundaries by developing weapons systems capable of operating in orbit. The United States, for instance, has expressed concerns about Russia and China's advancements in space-based weapons, describing them as growing threats to national security.

The UN’s divided stance

In April 2024, the UN Security Council debated two competing resolutions on the militarisation of space. A U.S.-Japan draft resolution called for reaffirming principles set out in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the placement of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit. However, Russia vetoed the proposal, citing its "hidden motives."

In response, Russia and China proposed their resolution, advocating a comprehensive ban on the deployment of all weapons in space, not just weapons of mass destruction. This draft failed to secure enough support, with seven nations voting in favor, seven against, and one abstention.

The failure to reach consensus highlights the growing rift among global powers. Russia accused the United States and its allies of seeking to militarise space under the guise of peaceful resolutions.

Voting pattern

"The United States and its allies, despite all the steps we have taken to take into account their proposals (including the developments of the relevant US-Japanese draft resolution), opposed our constructive, comprehensive initiative. Thus, they once again demonstrated the true priorities in the space field, aimed not at keeping space free of weapons of any kind, but at placing weapons in outer space and turning it into an arena of military confrontation," she said.

On May 17, The New York Times reported that "The Pentagon is seeking to expand its capabilities to wage war in space, convinced that the rapid successes of China and Russia in space operations pose a growing threat to the United States."

The plans of the US military regarding capacity-building in space, as stated in the publication, are "strictly classified."

"The US Department of Defense intends to acquire a new generation of ground and space assets that will allow it to protect its satellite network from attack and, if necessary, disable or neutralise enemy spacecraft in orbit," the article reports, citing Pentagon representatives.