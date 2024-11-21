Next article: Militarising outer space: The new frontier of global power struggles

Adaptive instruction: Keep pace with slow learners

Henry Atta Nyame Opinion Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

Learners exhibit different personality traits. Their response to classroom activities may vary vastly.

Whilst some have a strong sense of self-efficacy, others doubt their potential. Indeed, some of them struggle with learning attainment.

Advertisement

Learning attainment may be an output measure of learning in classrooms. It is the ability of a learner to correctly and timely complete tasks, such as, project work, engage fully in group discussions, perform individual assignments independently and answer verbal questions from teachers accurately.

According to Cuemaths (2021), slow learners have no learning disorder, but they perform poorly in school and exhibit discrepancy between expected and actual achievement, based on their intellectual ability assessment scores.

In Ghana, one of the most striking realisations I have had in my career is just how some teachers assume that when a handful of learners complete a task correctly and timely, the others (slow learners) may have equally understood the lesson and so they are left on their own struggling to achieve the lesson target.

Sometimes, the slow learners are shamed and mocked by their peers for not completing tasks correctly and timely. They are even punished for delay in tasks completion and considered dull and lazy.

These behaviours from some peers and teachers make them feel unworthy, isolated, frustrated and incapable.

Recent thinking suggests that some learners, especially those with learning difficulties, do not benefit from teaching methodologies and materials used in the regular classroom (Agbenyega & Deku, 2011; M. K. Avoke & Avoke, 2004).

A. K. Alhassan & O. C. Abosi, (2014) in their research paper indicated that adaptive instruction was a way and form of responding to different learning needs of learners during instruction.

This means that adaptive instruction requires not only some competence but also a sound reasoning to be able to use those actions during instruction.

Fenstermacher (cited in Shulman, 1987) asserts that teachers are trained “to reason soundly about their teaching as well as to perform skilfully” (p. 13).

Instructional clarity

Some slow learners experience comprehension issues. If they can understand the topic, probably they will perform well with tasks assigned to them.

Teachers must therefore endeavour to provide clarity on learning outcomes, explain learners’ assignments in a manner suitable to their level and move in a reasonable pace ensuring they have understood a topic or assignment before moving on to other topics.

Psychological safety

The fear of embarrassment and humiliation may discourage slow learners to contribute meaningfully in class. This makes them grapple with performance anxiety.

Eventually, they may shy away completely from participating in class. It is critical for teachers to recognise that slow learners have not yet mastered the lesson and so they make numerous mistakes.

In view of this, they expect that their mistakes are met with empathy not judgement, mockery and condemnation. Educators, especially teachers, should endeavour to create a psychologically safe classroom.

This is an environment where all learners especially slow learners are not afraid to ask or answer questions, oral or written, and participate in classroom activities with much enthusiasm.

During group discussions, they should be given the space to voice opinions without intimidation from peers.

These practices may boost their confidence to try harder in their academics, especially when they believe the teacher has their back.

Collaboration is key in facilitating slow learner engagement in class activities and improved learning outcomes.

Advertisement

In as much as teachers must teach adaptively and endeavour to create a safe environment for the slow learners to thrive, the learners must equally communicate to the teachers where they fall short anytime they feel a teacher may be facilitating at a pace which is not helpful for them to grasp the lesson.

Would teachers align themselves with the words of the Ancient Greek Philosopher, Plato, “Never discourage a person who continually makes progress no matter how slow’’?

Teach adaptively, slow learners deserve to learn. Handle learners with care!

The writer is an Institutional Assessment Practitioner.

E-mail: [email protected]