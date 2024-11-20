Next article: Any hope to end racism, Neo-Nazism in the world?

Ghana’s population growth: Asset or liability

Daily Graphic Opinion Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

In a world that constantly evolves, growth is not just a fundamental part of life; it is a necessity. Just as plants need nurturing to thrive, humans need proper nutrition, health care and education to reach their full potential.

However, growth alone is not enough, it must be carefully managed to yield benefits. Unchecked growth can hinder progress and prosperity without proper planning and timely interventions.

This article is based on the book “Human Resource to Human Capital: The Essence of Population Management.”

Balancing

Human population growth, both in numbers and capabilities, if not matched with adequate resources and development, can quickly become a national liability.

In contrast, human capital, which refers to the “knowledge, skills and health that people accumulate throughout their lives”, is essential for wealth creation, and ensuring national relevance on the global stage.

However, is Ghana’s current population growth rate of 2.1 per cent annually ‒ higher than the global average of one per cent ‒ a threat or an asset for sustainable development?

At the current rate, Ghana’s population of over 30 million could double in less than 40 years. While the country benefits from a large youthful demographic within the working-age group (15-64 years) ‒ a potential economic advantage ‒ rapid population growth frequently outpaces necessary development.

Additionally, the age dependency ratio presents a concerning picture, with 66 dependents (children aged 0-14 and elderly aged 65+) for every 100 working-age individuals. This creates significant pressure on the workforce.

One of the clearest examples of the impact of rapid population growth can be seen in the education sector. Historically, university students enjoyed adequate accommodation, scholarships and smaller class sizes.

Today, many students face overcrowded classrooms and struggle to find housing, leaving them vulnerable to rogue landlords. Children often attend classes in cramped conditions, sometimes even in outdoor settings (under trees), as communities expand at a rate that exceeds the capacity local authorities can address.

Similarly, Ghana’s healthcare system is under severe pressure. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, leading to long waiting times in uncomfortably congested corridors.

To compound the issue, many health professionals seek employment opportunities abroad, draining the system of much-needed talent.

The challenges of rapid population growth extend beyond education and health care, influencing governance, security, inequality and employment opportunities.

An unchecked population growth without matching resources can lead to frustration, social unrest and even instability.

Furthermore, the growing gap between the rich and the poor is magnified by limited access to basic resources, creating long-term inequality.

Enablers such as teen pregnancy, child marriage and inadequate education on contraceptive options fuel population growth.

Annually, over half a million adolescents in Ghana become pregnant, while numerous children are compelled into matrimony at a young age.

Conclusion

In the 21st century, building human capital through skills development and innovation is essential for national development. A well-educated, skilled and healthy population can contribute effectively to the economy, helping to drive sustainable development. Unlike forces of nature such as weather patterns, population growth can be controlled through thoughtful strategic policies.

For instance, allowing high rates of teen pregnancies and child marriages, while failing to provide adequate access to contraceptive services and education, worsens the challenges of population growth.

These choices not only expand the population but also place an enormous burden on governance and development efforts.

Ghana’s leaders must prioritise population management, making deliberate efforts to eliminate the enablers while improving access to health care, education and family planning services.



The writer is a Researcher/consultant.

E-mail: [email protected]