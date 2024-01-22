Kudos UBA Abossey Okai

Daily Graphic Opinion Jan - 22 - 2024 , 06:18

A few days ago, I had a UBA cheque and the closest branch on my route was the Abossey Okai branch, just at the Pamprom bus stop, Kaneshie.

I was hard-pressed for time and needed the cash for an emergency. Unknown to me, the cheque, although signed in my name, was not “open” and so needed an additional signature for authentication.

The business that gave me the cheque was on Spintex Road, more than an hour away.

The first teller, who attended to me downstairs, suggested that the only way the bank could give me the cash was to create an account, deposit the cheque and withdraw the cash.

It sounded winding, but she assured me the whole process could be done in 30 minutes.

I know bank staff are trained to get new customers, so I told her I needed to be out of the bank with my cash in the 30 minutes she had mentioned.

I was impressed with how the UBA Abossey Okine branch team coordinated to get me a photographer for my passport-sized picture to be taken and hastened the process for my account, cheque deposit and withdrawal.

Each team member I was directed to was polite and understood the urgency of my situation.

When I walked into the bank that day, I didn’t need an account.

But after the experience, I knew I would definitely keep that account running.

I didn’t go to the bank dressed in flashy clothes and I didn’t know anyone at the branch to hasten my process.

I also made it clear I needed to withdraw the full amount on the cheque, so it was not about them retaining some of the cash.

They saw a lady in urgent need and went all out to help.

These days, people, including some paid customer service persons, treat people based on appearance or how much a person has.

Thank you, Nana Poku, Mary, Mina and everyone who helped.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get the name of the first teller downstairs (a dark lady), before I rushed out of the bank.

The elderly security man who helped me carry a small luggage I had out of the bank also refused the tip I offered, while holding the door for me to pass.

Such a thoughtful team!

Efia Amoakoa.